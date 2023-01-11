Kent Co. man wins over $337K jackpot from Michigan Lottery

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, says he'll use his winnings to pay bills, renovate his home and donate.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County man is excited to be $337,757 richer after winning the Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 jackpot.

The 64-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Coit Libation Station in Grand Rapids back in October.

“I play Fantasy 5 regularly and I always play my special sets of numbers made up of birthdates,” said the player. “I checked the winning numbers on the Michigan Lottery website after the drawing and recognized them right away. I had my wife look the ticket over to make sure I was reading it correctly and then immediately locked the ticket in our safe. It still hasn’t sunk in that I really won!”

The man recently visited lottery headquarters to receive the jackpot. He says he'll use his winnings to pay bills, renovate his home and donate.

Fantasy 5 costs $1 to play. For an extra cost, additional chances to win can be added to each ticket. Players select five numbers from zero to 39 and try to match the drawing.

Drawings for Fantasy 5 take place daily at 7:29 p.m. Tickets are available online and in stores and can be purchased up until 7:09 p.m. for the daily drawings.

To learn more on Fantasy 5 or the Michigan Lottery, click here.

