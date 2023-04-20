Kent Co. man wins over $328K from Michigan Lottery

Moments after learning they won $328,439, the Kent County couple nearly lost the ticket out the car window.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County man is planning to save for retirement after winning $328,439 from the Michigan Lottery.

The 49-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, took home the prize in the April 8 Fantasy 5 drawing. He bought his ticket at the Beacon and Bridge Market in Fife Lake.

“My wife and I were taking a trip up north and stopped at the store to get something to drink on our way,” said the player. “We saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was over $300,000, so we bought a ticket."

Moments after learning they won, the couple nearly lost their winning ticket out the car window.

“The next day, my wife checked the ticket on our way home and started screaming when she realized we had won the jackpot. I started sweating when she told me how much we’d won, so I rolled down the window and the ticket almost flew out the window! Thankfully my wife was able to grab it and tuck it away in a safe spot.”

The player said they are hoping to save for retirement.

“Winning is surreal and still hasn’t sunk in, so we haven’t made any plans for the money yet,” said the player. “We are hoping to save most of it so that we can retire a little earlier than we planned.”

Fantasy 5 costs $1 to play. For an extra cost, additional chances to win can be added to each ticket. Players select five numbers from zero to 39 and try to match the drawing.

