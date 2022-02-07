$150k Powerball prize won by Walker man

58-year-old Joseph Bessert said he was going to pay off his home and do some renovations with the winnings.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County man had a sleepless night after learning that he won a $150,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

Joseph Bessert, of Walker, purchased his Powerball ticket for the Jan. 24 drawing and matched four white balls for a $50,000 prize. Bessert played the Power Play, which tripled his prize for a total of $150,000.

“I like to play the draw games that are available online,” said Bessert. “I bought a couple tickets while I was on the site one day and forgot that I’d purchased a Powerball ticket. When I logged in to my account and saw a notification for a $150,000 prize, I was shocked and overwhelmed. I woke my wife up right away to tell her and neither of us could sleep that night!”

Bessert, who is 58-years-old, claimed his prize recently and said that he plans to pay off his home and complete some home renovations with his winnings.

“You never expect to win big, so now that I actually have, I can’t believe it,” Bessert said after winning his prize.

Bessert did not win the Powerball jackpot, which was last won on Jan. 5. The last Powerball jackpot to be paid out was from two winning tickets on a $632.6 million jackpot. The current jackpot stands at $147 million.

