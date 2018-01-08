LANSING, Mich. - A Kent County man is $199,186 richer after buying a Fantasy 5 ticket at Zerka's General Store in Stanton.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the numbers drawn Friday, 03-06-11-29-38, to win the jackpot.

"My wife and I were on our way home from a family obligation and I was thirsty, so I stopped at the first place I saw," said the 59-year-old player in a press release. "I bought a bottle of water and decided to buy a Fantasy 5 ticket since the jackpot was over $150,000.

"The next morning I checked my ticket and didn't believe my eyes. I looked at the ticket over and over, but kept the news to myself until I knew for sure I had a winner. After I called the Lottery office Monday and they confirmed I had won, I told my wife the good news."

He said he plans to spend his winnings on a new car and a vacation -- and invest the rest in his retirement.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM