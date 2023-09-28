JACKPOT! Kent Co. man wins $8.75M from Michigan Lottery

This is the ninth-highest Lotto 47 jackpot in history. The 60-year-old player said he plans on investing and completing some home improvement projects.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A Kent County man is still in shock after taking home a massive $8.75 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The 60-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning Lotto 47 ticket at Paris Spirits & Wine in Kentwood. He matched the winning numbers — 07-16-18-27-39-40 — for the Aug. 19 drawing.

He said winning is a life goal.

“I have been playing the Lottery for years and dreaming of winning big,” said the player. “I checked the ticket Sunday morning and couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw I matched all the numbers. I called for my wife and had her look the ticket over to make sure I wasn’t seeing things. Once my wife confirmed I’d won, she called for my son to have him triple check the ticket too. We were all stunned!”

The player recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He chose to receive a lump sum of $6 million. This is the ninth-highest Lotto 47 jackpot in history.

He said with his winnings, he plans on investing and completing some home improvement projects.

“Winning is life-changing, surreal, and amazing,” he said.

The Michigan Lottery originally asked Lotto 47 players to check their tickets in August after the ticket was bought.

Lotto 47 costs $1 per play. Players choose six numbers between one and 47 and attempt to match the winning numbers. The jackpot begins at $1 million and grows until someone wins. Lotto 47 drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m.

