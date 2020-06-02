LANSING, Mich — A Kent County man won nearly $100,000 after playing the lottery last month.

James Bruno, of Ada, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers 03-09-14-21-22. They were drawn on Jan. 31 and Bruno won $94,956.

He bought his winning ticket at East Paris Discount Liquor, at 2871 East Paris Southeast in Kentwood.

Bruno was one of four jackpot winners from the Jan. 31 Fantasy 5 drawing. The jackpot that day totaled $379,824.

“I called the winning number hotline to get the numbers,” said Bruno. “I checked my ticket right away, and when I saw it was a winner my first call was to my ex-wife, who is still a close friend. Then I called my sons and told them the good news!”

The 74-year-old player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to visit his son in Alaska.

Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m. The Fantasy 5 jackpot for Thursday, Feb. 6 is $193,000.

About 97 cents of every dollar spent on lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers. In the 2019 fiscal year, the lottery provided more than $1 billion for Michigan’s public schools, its fifth record contribution in a row.

