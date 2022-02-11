Kent Co. man wins nearly $100K from Michigan Lottery

The man plans to use his winnings to buy a new car and pay off bills.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County man is in disbelief after winning the $97,885 Monthly Jackpot Progressive Prize from Michigan Lottery.

The 50-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, won the Nov. 9 drawing.

“I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot game I was also earning entries into a second chance giveaway, but I never thought I would actually win,” he said. “I was at work one day and saw I had a voicemail from a Lansing phone number. When I listened to the voicemail and learned I’d won a $97,885 prize I was in shock!"

“It seemed too good to be true, so I decided to see if I had gotten any email notifications about this prize. After looking through my email, I realized I had accidentally deleted the email from the Lottery informing me of the prize," the player said. "My coworker asked if something was wrong, and all I could respond was: ‘I think I just won a lot of money!’ It has been such a crazy and fun experience.”

The man plans to use his winnings to buy a new car and pay off bills.

The Progressive Monthly Jackpot game was first launched in April 2022. Each wager to play the game funds the progressive prize, and players are added to second chance drawings for a chance to take home the jackpot.

