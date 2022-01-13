Kent Co. man wins $500,000 on instant lottery game

The big winner bought his ticket at the Meijer store located at 3757 Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County man is half a million dollars richer after winning Michigan Lottery’s Hit $500,000 instant game.

“I was at Meijer when I realized I had a $5 bill in my wallet,” said the 37-year-old player. “I rarely have cash on me, and it was around Christmas time, so I decided to buy myself a ticket from the self-serve machine.

“I scratched the ticket off when I got out to my car and I couldn’t believe my eyes! All I could say was: ‘Oh my gosh!’”

The player claimed his prize at Lottery headquarters and said he plans to buy a house with the winnings and then invest the remainder.

The Hit $500,000 instant game offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 to $500,000. Each ticket is $5.

According to Michigan Lottery, more than $26 million in prizes remain, including two $500,000 top prizes and 27 $2,000 prizes.

