'Luckiest store in Michigan' hopes for another Powerball winner Wednesday

Party World in Comstock Park has had 8 major lottery winning tickets sold at its store. The biggest was 12 years ago, at $57 million.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Party World in Comstock Park claims to be the "luckiest store in Michigan."

The party store has sold eight major jackpots of $100,000 or more. The last one was about 12 years ago at $57 million.

With the Powerball drawing at the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history, store manager David Castor is hoping for another win.

"That’d be great if we had another winner," said Castor, "It’s been about a year and a half since we had a major winner, so we’re ready again."

According to Michigan Lottery, as of 4pm, three million Powerball tickets were sold in Michigan. 1.7 million of those were purchased just Wednesday.

If a Michigan player wins the jackpot, that means it would be the largest winner in the state. The current largest winner was in January 2021, when an Oakland County lotter club won $1.05 billion in the Mega Millions. It was the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history at the time.

However, with more people playing to win the big jackpot, that does not change the odds of winning.

"You're certainly not less likely to win when it gets to this point, just because more people are buying tickets," said Jake Harris, player relations manager for the Michigan Lottery, "The number of people who are purchasing tickets doesn't impact your individual odds of winning."

For Castor, he says the best tip is to choose easy pick for the numbers.

"Almost 100% of the winners are easy picks," he said.

Powerball tickets can be purchased until 9:45pm Wednesday.

Also a myth, is that there are certain numbers that are picked more than others.

"It's all random," said Harris, "So, you can't really say the number 23 is more regularly picked. I mean, if it is, it's just a pure random occurrence."

The store which sells the winning ticket will receive a $50,000 bonus commission. For Castor, it's not about the money, but it's the fun of the reputation.

"We get a lot of people in who drove from all over," said Castor, "Because we’re the luckiest store in Michigan."

