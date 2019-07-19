LANSING, Mich. - A lucky lottery player could win big bucks this weekend.

The Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 game has a jackpot of $12.15 million, but to win the pot a player must match all six of the numbers drawn on Saturday.

If a player wins Saturday's Lotto 47 jackpot, it would mark the second time the game's top prize has been won in 2019. In February, a player won a $2.5 million Lotto 47 jackpot with a ticket bought at the Uptown Bar, located at 8 West Front Street in Monroe.

Each Lotto 47 play is only $1. Lotto 47 drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at a retailer or online at MichiganLottery.com until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.

About 97 cents of every dollar spent on Lottery tickets is returned to the state in the form of contributions to the state School Aid Fund, prizes to players and commissions to vendors and retailers. In the 2018 fiscal year, the Lottery provided more than $941.3 million for Michigan's public schools, its fourth record contribution in a row. Since it began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $22 billion to support public education in Michigan.

