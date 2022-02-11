$1 million winning lottery ticket bought in Mecosta Co.

It's not quite the $2.04 billion grand prize, but one lucky person in Stanwood has the five winning numbers, earning a $1 million prize.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — A lucky person in Stanwood bought a winning lottery ticket.

No, it's not the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot prize, but it is a million dollars, Michigan Lottery officials say.

The winner bought their ticket at the Country Corner Supermarket, located at 10039 Buchanan Road. Stanwood is 10 miles south of Big Rapids.

The winner of Powerball's grand prize was sold as a single ticket in California after matching all six numbers drawn, 10-33-41-47-56 and Powerball 10, in the delayed Monday drawing.

The record-breaking Powerball drawing was pushed to Tuesday morning because one participating lottery location needed more time to process its data.

The last person from Michigan to win a Powerball jackpot was Cristy Davis of Waterford, lottery officials say. She won $70 million on Feb. 12, 2020.

