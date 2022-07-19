x
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $530 million

Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing has an estimated jackpot of $530 million after no winners in over three months.
Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
MICHIGAN, USA — The last time someone took home the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 15 for a total of $20 million. Now, the jackpot has climbed all the way up to an estimated jackpot of $530 million in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

If someone takes home the top prize of $530 million, they can choose between a lump sum of $304.7 million or 29 annual payouts of the $530 million.

In addition to the jackpot, the Mega Millions lottery has payouts ranging from $2 for matching just the gold ball, up to $1 million for matching all five of the white balls.

The Mega Millions lottery is played in 45 states across the United States. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350 and the odds of winning the million dollar payout are 1 in 12,607,306. 

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever was $1.537 billion, which was won by an anonymous winner in South Carolina in 2018. 

The Mega Millions lottery can be played at official Michigan Lottery retailers for $2 a ticket. Tuesday's drawing will take place at 11 p.m. 

Revenue from Michigan Lottery tickets goes to winning players, funding for K-12 education and local lottery retailers.

The Michigan Lottery raised a record $1.419 billion for public education in the 2021 fiscal year.

