Michigan Lottery Claim Centers to reopen by appointment only on June 15

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Lottery Claim Centers will reopen to accept prize claims by appointment only on Monday.

Claim Centers are located in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Livonia, Saginaw, and Sterling Heights.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday appointments from 7:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. will be reserved to assist vulnerable populations, including people who are over 60, pregnant, or have chronic health conditions.

Lottery staff will follow health and safety protocols during appointments, which include wearing masks, observing social distancing, use of Plexiglas partitions on counters, and frequently disinfecting shared or common surfaces. Each Claim Center will have a greeter to let players with appointments in at scheduled appointment times.

Lottery asks players who have an appointment to take the following precautions:

Players should wait in their vehicle until their appointment time and avoid forming lines or congregating in groups.

Players must bring and wear a face covering unless a medical condition requires use of an alternate form of protection.

No guests will be allowed to accompany the player inside the office unless necessary to assist players as an accommodation for a disability or as an interpreter.

During the appointment, players must observe social distancing, follow directional signs and floor markings, and stand behind Plexiglas shields on Claim Center counters.

A maximum of 10 prize claims will be processed per appointment.

Players who are sick or do not feel well should not schedule an appointment or visit a Claim Center.

For players who do not have an appointment or prefer not to claim a prize inside a Claim Center, claims may still be submitted by mail or dropped off outside the Claim Center. Signs will be posted directing players to the drop-off area.

Claim forms and further information about the drop-off process is available at www.MichiganLottery.com/Claims.

