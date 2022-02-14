The Michigan Lottery contributed a record-breaking amount to the School Aid Fund in 2021

Gov. Whitmer announced that the Michigan Lottery contributed $1.419 billion to the School Aid Fund.

MICHIGAN, USA — It was a record breaking year for the Michigan Lottery in 2021 with more than $5 billion in sales.

The Michigan Lottery handed out more than $3.1 billion in prizes to players and more than $1.419 billion to the Michigan School Aid Fund.

“When Michiganders play to win, our students and schools win too,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “The Michigan Lottery’s record contribution to the School Aid Fund helps us keep kids safe and learning in-person, delivers critical funding to support K-12 programs, and ensures every family has access to a high-quality, public education."

The contributions to the School Aid Fund by the Michigan Lottery have broken records for the last seven years straight with more than $1 billion in contributions each year for the last three years.

"The Lottery’s record-setting performance over the last seven years has helped us put Michigan students first. Together, we have closed the funding gap between schools, raised per-student funding, and improved school facilities, all without raising taxes. I am grateful to everyone who has made this substantial investment in our kids possible,” Whitmer added about the record-breaking contribution.

The Lottery has raised more than $26 billion for public education in Michigan since its inception in 1972.

Lottery contributions to the School Aid Fund over the last seven years

2021: $1.419 billion

2020: $1.179 billion

2019: $1.070 billion

2018: $941.2 million

2017: $924.1 million

2016: $888.9 million

2015: $795.5 million

Of each dollar spent on a Michigan Lottery ticket in 2021, approximately:

61 cents went to players as prizes

28 cents went to the School Aid Fund to support public education

9 cents went to commissions for retailers and vendors

2 cents funded the Lottery’s operations and administrative costs

Under state law, all profits from the Lottery go to the School Aid Fund.

