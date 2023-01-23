Lucky For Life prize bought in Charlotte

This is the first winning Lucky For Life ticket in Michigan this year. In 2022, eight Michigan players took home the prize.

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — A Charlotte resident will be taking home the Lucky For Life prize from the Michigan Lottery after matching the winning numbers Friday.

The ticket was bought at ABC Liquor in Charlotte, which is about 20 minutes southwest of Lansing.

This is the first winning Lucky For Life ticket in Michigan this year. In 2022, eight Michigan players took home the prize.

The winner can choose to receive their prize through the following options:

Annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or

A one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery to schedule a time to receive their winnings.

Players have a chance to win for just $2 per play, with prizes ranging from $3 to a lifetime's worth of money. To win, all five balls ranging from one to 48 must be matched, as well as a Lucky Ball from one to 18.

For more information on Lucky For Life or the Michigan Lottery, click here.

