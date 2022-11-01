Michigan player wins $1M in Powerball Lottery, jackpot now at $1.2B

A person from Traverse City matched five numbers to win $1 million in the Powerball drawing Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich — No one took home the jackpot from Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing, but a person from Michigan did earn themselves a big payday.

The winning player from Michigan was one of 10 who took home at least $1 million for matching the five white balls drawn on Monday night (13-19-36-39-59).

The winning Michigan ticket was purchased at CVS Pharmacy, located at 626 West Front Street in Traverse City.

Since there was no jackpot winner in the drawing, the jackpot now stands at $1.2 billion, the second largest Powerball jackpot ever.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the Powerball jackpot: one in 292.2 million.

The next drawing for Powerball is Wednesday night.

Powerball tickets can be purchased from Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com for $2 a ticket.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.