A group of 10 coworkers will share the spoils from a $1-million Mega Millions lottery ticket.

The hospital emergency room team in Mount Pleasant discovered it had nabbed a winner early Wednesday morning, according to local newspaper the Morning Sun.

"It's been a hell of a day," one of the coworkers, Nikki Wildey, told the Morning Sun.

The team purchased $50 in tickets at Ric's Food Center. They work together at McLaren Central Michigan, an acute care hospital in the city that Central Michigan University calls home.

Each person pulled in about $50,000. For some, the money is a helpful cushion for retirement, motherhood and car bills. But the team has also vowed to hold a pizza party for Ric's and donate to charity.

Another $1 million ticket was purchased in Grandville, Michigan, while 13 other lucky winners nabbed $10,000.

One ticket, sold in South Carolina, matched all the numbers in Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot, the largest to date at $1.537 billion.

