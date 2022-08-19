Muskegon Co. man takes home over $750K from Michigan Lottery

A 78-year-old Montague man thought there was an issue with his account when he saw a $751,265 prize pending—then lottery officials confirmed that he won the drawing.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — When William Chamberlain Jr. checked his account with the Michigan Lottery, he thought there was an issue when he saw a $751,265 prize pending—but now he's taking home the prize after lottery officials confirmed he'd won the jackpot.

The 78-year-old Montague man bought a Fantasy 5 ticket online and won the Aug. 12 drawing with his matching numbers.

“I saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was growing and I had $21 in my Lottery account, so I bought three $5 tickets,” said Chamberlain.

The next day, his account was showing over $750,000.

“I told my wife that something had to be going on with my account because of the balance it was showing," he said. "When I called the Lottery office Monday, I started shaking when they confirmed that I had won the jackpot.”

Chamberlain says he plans to pay bills with the prize and put the remainder into savings.

“I haven’t stopped shaking or been able to sleep since I won, it still doesn’t seem real,” said Chamberlain.

Fantasy 5 costs $1 per play. Players pick five numbers between one and 39 and try to match the drawing to win the jackpot, which begins at $100,000. There is a new drawing each day.

