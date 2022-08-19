x
Lottery

Muskegon Co. man takes home over $750K from Michigan Lottery

A 78-year-old Montague man thought there was an issue with his account when he saw a $751,265 prize pending—then lottery officials confirmed that he won the drawing.
Credit: Michigan Lottery
A 78-year-old Montague man took home over $750,000 from the lottery.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — When William Chamberlain Jr. checked his account with the Michigan Lottery, he thought there was an issue when he saw a $751,265 prize pending—but now he's taking home the prize after lottery officials confirmed he'd won the jackpot.

The 78-year-old Montague man bought a Fantasy 5 ticket online and won the Aug. 12 drawing with his matching numbers.

“I saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was growing and I had $21 in my Lottery account, so I bought three $5 tickets,” said Chamberlain.

The next day, his account was showing over $750,000.

“I told my wife that something had to be going on with my account because of the balance it was showing," he said. "When I called the Lottery office Monday, I started shaking when they confirmed that I had won the jackpot.”

RELATED: Allegan Co. woman wins $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery

Chamberlain says he plans to pay bills with the prize and put the remainder into savings. 

“I haven’t stopped shaking or been able to sleep since I won, it still doesn’t seem real,” said Chamberlain. 

Fantasy 5 costs $1 per play. Players pick five numbers between one and 39 and try to match the drawing to win the jackpot, which begins at $100,000. There is a new drawing each day. 

For more information on Fantasy 5 and the Michigan Lottery, click here.

