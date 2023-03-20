'Still sinking in': Muskegon Co. man wins $300,000 from Michigan Lottery

The 40-year-old player said he's still in shock after taking home the big prize.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is planning to save up after taking home a big prize from the Michigan Lottery.

The 40-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, won playing the Royal VIP online game.

“A few of my friends have been playing Royal VIP lately, which is how I found out about the game,” said the player. “I got up early one morning to let my dog out and decided to play a few games of Royal VIP before starting my day."

What started as a normal day soon turned extraordinary.

“I won $700 within a few minutes of playing and was happy with that. A few minutes later, I won again, but I thought I’d only won $300 at first. When I realized I had actually won $300,000, I didn’t think it was real," he said. "It wasn’t until I saw my account balance with instructions on claiming the prize that I knew I had really won. It was such a shock and is still sinking in!”

The player says he plans to save his winnings, which he picked up recently at the Michigan Lottery headquarters.

