'No worries for me' | Muskegon Co. man takes home whopping $1.1M jackpot

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County man hit the jackpot—literally—when he bought a winning lottery ticket, taking home a staggering $1.1 million prize.

The 67-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his Mega Money Match Fast Cash ticket at the Sherman Marathon in Muskegon.

“I play Fast Cash when the jackpot gets above $500,000,” he said. “I recently started playing the Mega Money Match game and like the number aspect of the Fast Cash games.

The player's prize was the Fast Cash Progressive Jackpot, which grows with each ticket purchased. He said he couldn't believe that he had won the prize.

“I looked the ticket over first to see if I matched any numbers and then went back to see the prize amounts. When I saw I matched the number 74 to win the jackpot, my first thought was: ‘Nah, this isn’t right,’" he said. "I took the ticket back to the store to scan it, and I saw the jackpot had reset to $10,000. When I scanned the ticket and saw I had to claim at the Lottery, I knew I had really won!”

The winner recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to pick up his winnings. He plans to buy a new house and put the rest in savings.

“Winning means a new house and no worries for me financially, and a more comfortable retirement,” said the player.

Michigan Lottery says Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $20 per play.

Fast Cash games offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.

