'Such a blessing' | Muskegon Co. man wins $500,000 prize in lottery

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is $500,000 richer after winning the top prize in the Luxury Cashword instant game from the Michigan Lottery.

The 38-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his ticket at Holton Foods in Holton. He said the experience of winning was an emotional rollercoaster.

"I scratched the tickets when we got home and when I saw I’d won $500,000, I didn’t get too excited because I didn’t believe what I was seeing," he said. “I had my wife look the ticket over and she confirmed what I was seeing, so we had my mom and one of my friends come over to look at it. After they looked the ticket over and confirmed the prize, it started sinking in that we had really won. Winning is such a blessing!”

The player plans to complete home repairs and invest with his winnings.

The Luxury Cashword game was launched in March. Players have a chance to win from $10 up to $500,000. To learn more about the Michigan Lottery, click here.

