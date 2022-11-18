Muskegon County man wins $450,000 on 'The Big Spin Show'

61-year-old James McKeown said he will buy a new GMC Denali and work on some home improvement projects with his winnings. The rest will be saved for retirement.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is $450,000 richer after appearing on the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin Show."

James McKeown, 61, appeared on the show recently. Five contestants for the show are chosen in a random drawing after buying The Big Spin tickets. McKeown said he was shocked when he heard he was selected.

“When I got the call from the Lottery telling me I was chosen as one of the contestants, I started screaming and yelling with excitement,” said McKeown. “As soon as I got off the call, I was yelling up and down the halls at work telling people the good news!"

While the grand prize on The Big Spin Show is $2 million, every contestant is guaranteed to win at least $100,000 on their spin.

“It is so exciting to finally be here taking the big spin and it feels unbelievable to be leaving with $450,000," McKeown said.

McKeown said he will buy a new GMC Denali and work on some home improvement projects with his winnings. The rest will be saved for retirement.

The Big Spin Show is hosted by Detroit basketball champion John Salley. Michigan Lottery holds a second chance drawing after the show is filmed, which allows players with losing tickets to re-enter for a chance to spin the wheel.

The two remaining second chance shows are set to air on Dec. 28 and March 1.

