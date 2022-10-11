Muskegon County woman scores $300,000 Michigan Lottery prize

The woman chose to remain anonymous and bought her Mystery Key Cashword instant game at a Wesco gas station in Whitehall.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A 57-year-old Muskegon County woman is $300,000 richer Monday after she bought a winning lottery ticket.

Michigan Lottery officials said the woman, who is opting to remain anonymous, bought her Mystery Key Cashword instant game ticket at the Wesco gas station in Whitehall.

When she discovered she had won, she thought she was going to faint.

“Cashword is my favorite instant game and I play it often,” said the player. “I stopped to purchase a ticket on my way home from work and scratched it when I got home. At first, I thought I’d revealed eight words, but after looking it over again I realized I had 10 words. I wasn’t certain I was reading it right, so I went back to the store to check it and got a message to file a claim."

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to take her daughters on a trip to Florida and then save the remainder.

“The next morning, I called the Lottery office to have them check the ticket and when they confirmed I’d won $300,000, I thought I was going to faint. I’m still in awe that I won!”

The Michigan Lottery says players have won more than $10 million playing Mystery Key Cashword, which launched in July.

Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000. More than $28 million in prizes remain, including two $300,000 top prizes and 108 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at any of the 10,500 retailers across the state. In 2021, Lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games.

