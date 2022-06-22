Muskegon Co. woman takes home $500,000 in lottery winnings

The woman originally thought she'd won $1,000. When she went to cash in her winnings three months later, the lottery employee told her she'd won the top prize.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon County woman is preparing for retirement after winning $500,000 from the Michigan Lottery.

The 61-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, ended up purchasing her Cashword Times 10 ticket at a gas station on E Apple Avenue.

“I always purchase my tickets from the same store and was planning to stop there on my way home to get a Cashword ticket,” she said. “I accidentally made a wrong turn and had to take a different route home, so I stopped at a gas station on the way."

She originally thought her winning ticket was for $1,000, and she had plans to use it for an upcoming trip. Three months later, when she went to cash in her winnings, she found out she won a lot more.

"When the Lottery employee told me the ticket was a $500,000 winner, I couldn’t believe it!" she said. "It was hard to grasp what was going on.”

Now, she plans to use the winnings to pay off her home and save the rest for her retirement.

Cashword Times 10 is a $10 game that gives players the chance to win from $10 up to $500,000. The Michigan Lottery says $39 million in prizes are still up for grabs from the game, including two $500,000 prizes.

