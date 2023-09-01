Muskegon man takes home $450K on 'The Big Spin Show'

Greg Dietz, 51, plans on taking a vacation and investing with his winnings.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man is celebrating winning $450,000 on "The Big Spin Show" from the Michigan Lottery.

Greg Dietz, 51, spun the wheel on the show to win the prize. Contestants are selected to appear on the show by entering codes on non-winning The Big Spin tickets online.

“When I received the call informing me that I was selected as a The Big Spin contestant, I was so shocked that I couldn’t remember anything else the Lottery employee said,” said Dietz. “After I got off the phone and processed the news for a few minutes, I had to call the Lottery back and have them go over all the details again.

Even after appearing on the show and taking home his prize, Dietz says it hasn't quite hit him yet.

“It is still sinking in that I was selected to spin the wheel and that I won $450,000. This whole experience has been so unexpected, but I couldn’t be more grateful," he said.

Dietz plans on taking a vacation and investing with his winnings.

"The Big Spin Show" selects five players in a random drawing. Entries for the second chance drawing are still being accepted. The next show will take place on March 1.

Contestants on the show can win up to $2 million, and each contestant is guaranteed to win a minimum of $100,000. To learn more, click here.

