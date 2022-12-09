Muskegon Co. man wins $399,391 in Fantasy 5 jackpot

The 63-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, plans to pay off his debt with his winnings.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County man was shocked last month when he won a $399,391 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery by playing Fantasy 5.

The 63-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the numbers in the Fantasy 5 game on Nov. 18, taking home the nearly $400,000 jackpot.

“I play Fantasy 5 regularly and always scan my tickets at the store after the drawings,” the player said. “When I scanned my ticket, I got a message to file a claim, which I had never seen before. I decided to take my ticket to the Lottery office in Grand Rapids so that they could confirm the winning amount. When they told me what I’d won, I was so excited! Winning has been such a cool experience."

He plans on paying off his debt with the winnings, which he recently picked up at the Michigan Lottery headquarters.

He bought his winning ticket at the Speedway gas station on Main Street in Ravenna.

Fantasy 5 is played for $1 per play, with options to pay more for extra opportunities to win. The jackpot begins at $100,000, and drawings are held every day. To win, players' tickets match the five numbers that are drawn.

