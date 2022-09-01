Oceana Co. woman wins $1.18 million jackpot

The anonymous winner says she plans to put the money in her savings so she can live "worry free."

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — An Oceana County woman is adding $1.18 million to her savings after winning the Jackpot Slots Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Wesco gas station in New Era. The 55-year-old woman, who chose to stay anonymous, said winning came as a shock.

“I usually play a few of the different Fast Cash games and decided on Jackpot Slots while I was at the gas station one day,” she said. “I looked the ticket over when I got in my car and couldn’t believe it when I saw I’d won the jackpot. I still can’t believe this is happening!”

She says the money will go into her savings so she can live "worry free."

Fast Cash games range from $2 to $20 to play, and are instant-win games. Tickets give players a chance to win all or some of the jackpot, which grows as game tickets are bought. Once someone wins the jackpot, a new one begins.

There are 10 Fast Cash games, including Jackpot Slots, Lucky 7s, Mega Money Match and more. The games are printed at retailers and players can win immediately.

Fast Cash games distributed more than $54 million in winnings in 2021.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.