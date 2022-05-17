x
JACKPOT! Ottawa Co. woman takes home $338,256 prize from Michigan Lottery

With a total of $338,256, the prize was the largest-ever online Monthly Jackpot from Michigan Lottery.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ottawa County woman hit the jackpot this week—literally—when she learned she won the Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery.

With a total of $338,256, the prize was the largest-ever online Monthly Jackpot from Michigan Lottery. Now, the 50-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, is planning a trip to Italy with her husband.

“When I was checking my email and saw one from the Michigan Lottery notifying me that I won the Monthly Jackpot drawing, I was in shock,” she said. “I called the Lottery right away to make sure it was real. Once I confirmed I had really won, I went to tell my husband the good news. Winning feels like a dream!”

The Monthly Jackpot is an online game where each purchase funds a second chance progressive jackpot. For every 50 cents wagered in the game, players earn one entry.

At the end of the month, a drawing is held with all entries to win the jackpot. The next drawing will take place June 8.

