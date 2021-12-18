"It was like a dream," she said, remembering the moment she scratched off the win.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — A grandmother from Holly Hill is taking home a windfall just before Christmas, and lottery officials suggest she already knows what she'll do with some of the money.

The South Carolina Education Lottery released a notice on Friday that a local woman had bought a $5 Bonus Star Bonanza ticket while shopping for groceries at the IGA on Gardner Boulevard.

"It was like a dream," she told the organization, remembering the moment she scratched off the win.

And, just like that, she realized she had won $200,000 - the odds of which are 1 in 720,000.

As for her plans moving forward. At least some of the money, according to lottery officials she spoke with, will go toward "spoiling the grandkids with gifts."

And she's not the only winner in this case since the Holly Hill IGA that sold the ticket will also get a $2,000 commission.