LANSING, Mich. - Check your lottery tickets everyone!

A Michigan lottery player can look forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life.

A ticket bought at the Meijer, located at 700 West Norton Avenue in Muskegon, matched the five white balls drawn Monday night: 05-06-16-19-27.

RELATED: Michigan man who won lottery millions during divorce case must share

This is the 26th time that a Michigan winner has won a lifetime prize in the Lucky For Life game.

The lucky winner has two choices to collect the big prize:

Annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or



A one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery's headquarters in Lansing. Lucky For Life tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.