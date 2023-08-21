Did you buy a Lotto 47 ticket in Kentwood this weekend? You might be a millionaire

A Lotto 47 ticket bought at Paris Spirits and Wine in Kentwood won the ninth-highest jackpot this weekend, coming in at $8.75 million.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Check your ticket! The Michigan Lottery is looking for a lucky player who won a whopping $8.75 million in Saturday's Lotto 47 drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Paris Spirits and Wine in Kentwood and matched the winning numbers: 07-16-18-27-39-40.

This is the ninth-highest Lotto 47 jackpot in history. The jackpot was most recently won in April when an Oakland County player took home $4.38 million.

If you have the winning ticket, contact Lottery’s Player Relations division at 844-887-6836 and select option 2 to claim your prize. Lotto 47 tickets are valid for one year after the drawing.

Lotto 47 costs $1 per play. Players choose six numbers between one and 47 and attempt to match the winning numbers. The jackpot begins at $1 million and grows until someone wins. Lotto 47 drawings take place on Wednesday and Saturday at 7:29 p.m.

To learn more, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.