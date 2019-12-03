LANSING, Mich. - An Ottawa County man's bank account will be getting a weekly boost for the next 12 months.

Nick Rouwhorst, of Zeeland, will receive $500 a week for a year after winning the Michigan Lottery's Cash for a Year Giveaway.

Rouwhorst was selected in a random drawing earlier this month. The giveaway took place on www.michiganlottery.com.

More than 1 million players have registered to play the Lottery's online games, which were launched in 2014.

In 2018, Lottery players won more than $676 million playing games online.

