EAST LANSING, Mich. - Former Michigan State University president Lou Anna K. Simon will retire effective Aug. 31 after 45 years at the university.

Under the terms of her retirement, Simon will hold the titles of president emeritus and faculty emeritus. She will receive three annual payments for a total gross amount of $2.45 million and will also receive her vested retirement and other benefits, similar to other retiring university executive managers.

Simon started at MSU as a faculty member in 1974 and served as president of the university from 2005 to 2018.

In January 2018, Simon resigned following victim impact statements during the criminal sentencing of former sports medicine doctor Larry Nassar. She returned to a tenured faculty position from which she is now retiring.

Simon had a preliminary hearing a week ago in Eaton County, but a decision on whether she will head to trial isn't expected until October.

Last fall, Simon took a voluntary unpaid leave of absence while facing criminal charges in Eaton County.

