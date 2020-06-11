Loves Furniture & Mattresses now open in Muskegon, Grand Rapids

Loves Furniture & Mattresses open three West Michigan stores.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — This week Loves Furniture & Mattresses opened two Grand Rapids area locations, a third West Michigan store opened in the Muskegon area in October.

The stores are located at 4375 28th Street SE and Comstock Park, 4273 Alpine Avenue NW, and 3455 Tanglewood Drive in Norton Shores.

All three stores feature an array of home furnishings, including mattresses, sofas, loveseats, dining furniture and more.

"Loves continues our rapid growth throughout Michigan and the Midwest, tripling our geographic footprint in two months," said Loves CEO Matt Damiani. "We created Loves because we think everyone deserves to love where they live.”

The stores carry a selection of well-known brands, including Tempurpedic, Beautyrest, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Lane, Bassett, Flexsteel, Jonathan Lewis and Bernhardt, as well as exclusive brands only available at Loves.

Loves Furniture is bringing new life to former Art Van locations that closed this spring after that company filed for bankruptcy.

The Norton Shores location includes 24-employees. Store Director Laurence Clare says Loves Furniture will be know for a user-friendly customer experience. Customers can choose how they want to shop, either independently or with assistance from store specialists and in-store, online, or both.

"Adding technology that allows you to either just shop from home, or visit a store if you like but finish it at home," Clare said. "So a lot of convinces and technology that are going to make a difference all focused on the consumers."

The company is headquartered in Royal Oak, and is actively hiring positions throughout Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

