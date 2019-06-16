GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Although the 2019 LPGA Classic had a rainy start, that didn't impact the donations.

The sixth annual Meijer LPGA Classic finished with a win by Canadian Brooke Henderson and a donation commitment of $1.1 million to the Simply Give program, which stocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest.

Henderson, 21, previously won the tournament in 2017.

RELATED: Henderson wins Meijer LPGA to break Canadian victory record

“The Meijer LPGA Classic has made an incredible impact on our hungry neighbors. Thanks to the ongoing support from our community, we exceeded our $1 million goal for this year’s tournament,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. “It was a meaningful end to a fun-filled week that kept us on our toes thanks to Mother Nature.”

The six LPGA tournaments have raised $5.2 million for food pantries across the Midwest. And since Meijer started the Simply Give program, it has generated nearly $49 million for its food pantry partners.

The contributions to the LPGA Classic are from Meijer customers who attend the tournament and event sponsors.

This year's $1.1 million donation will be divided among Meijer's 246 food pantry partners.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.