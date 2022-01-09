Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist tests positive for COVID-19

He says he currently has no symptoms and is "grateful that being vaccinated protects against serious illness."

LANSING, Mich. — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, he announced via Twitter.

Gilchrist says he encourages everyone to continue doing everything they can to keep one another safe.

Today, I tested positive for COVID-19.



I currently have no symptoms, and I’m grateful that being vaccinated protects against serious illness. I encourage everyone to keep doing all they can to keep each other safe. pic.twitter.com/cfrs7Fvlxt — Garlin Gilchrist II (@LtGovGilchrist) January 9, 2022

