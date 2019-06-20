GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A celebration took place today for the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant.

The license, which allowed Consumers Energy and DTE to operate the facility, was set to expire on June 30.

The unique hydroelectric plant, at one time, was the largest of its kind in the world. It's now the fourth largest.

The current license went into effect in 1973, the year it began generating electricity using water stored in a manmade reservoir above Lake Michigan.

Consumers Energy and DTE are replacing all six turbines. It's an $800-million investment that will allow the facility to generate more electricity and operate more efficient.

