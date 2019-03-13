OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two vehicles were damaged and minor injuries were reported after the arm of a small scrap excavator fell off a dump truck on I-96 at 16th Avenue in Ottawa County Tuesday evening.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said Timothy Postma was transporting the excavator on a roll-on roll-off dump truck around 5 p.m. Postma was traveling west on I-96 in the right lane, when the arm of the excavator hit the bridge at 16th Avenue.

This caused the arm to become detached and fall onto another vehicle on I-96 that was driven by Michael Fuetz. The arm then fell onto the roadway where it was hit by another vehicle, which resulted in minor damage and no injuries.

Fuetz was pinned in his vehicle for a short time before being extricated. He was then transported by Life EMS to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon with minor injuries.

Postma was cited for a load height violation.

The left lane of I-96 was closed for about an hour while the incident was being investigated.

The bridge on 16th Avenue over I-96 was damaged and is being evaluated by MDOT. It remains open.

