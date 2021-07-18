Mackinac Bridge closed until further notice due to active threat

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — The Mackinac Bridge is currently closed to traffic due to an active threat, according to the Michigan State Police.
The bridge closed around 2:30 p.m. and the Mackinac Bridge Authority is asking people to stay clear of the area at this time.
This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.
