Mackinac Bridge closed until further notice due to active threat

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is asking people to stay clear of the area at this time.
ST. IGNACE, Mich. — The Mackinac Bridge is currently closed to traffic due to an active threat, according to the Michigan State Police.

The bridge closed around 2:30 p.m. and the Mackinac Bridge Authority is asking people to stay clear of the area at this time.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

