Mackinac Bridge closed until further notice due to active threat

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — The Mackinac Bridge is currently closed to traffic due to an active threat, according to the Michigan State Police.

The bridge closed around 2:30 p.m. and the Mackinac Bridge Authority is asking people to stay clear of the area at this time.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

Mackinac Bridge is Closed will update when reopen. — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) July 18, 2021

Mackinac Bridge is CLOSED to all traffic due to an emergency incident. Please stay clear of the area! 07/18/21 14:28 — Mackinac Co 911/EM (@MackinacCo911) July 18, 2021

