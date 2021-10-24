Mackinac Island saw big tourism rebound during 2021 season

Many visitors discovered the iconic carless island getaway for the first time this year.

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. — Business owners on Michigan's Mackinac Island are celebrating a big rebound in tourism this year after fewer visitors made the journey to the island in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many visitors discovered the iconic carless island getaway for the first time this year.

Shepler's Ferry operator Chris Shepler tells the Detroit Free Press that the summer "was out of control" for the ferry service that shuttles visitors to the island in the Straits of Mackinac.

The island's overall hotel room revenue for the 2021 season is still be crunched, but through Sept. 1 it was on pace to smash the record year it saw in 2019, when revenue topped $74.56 million.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.