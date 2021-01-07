x
Macy's looking to hire nearly 600 employees in Michigan

The hiring event will be held on July 15 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Macy's department store's logo stands at the corner of Broadway Avenue and West 34th street in New York, January 8, 2009. US department chain Macy's said it would close 11 underperforming stores amid tough economic conditions and reported sales fell sharply in the critical year-end holiday shopping season. Macy's reported total sales of 4.4 billion dollars for the five weeks ended January 3, a decline of 4.7 percent from a year ago. AFP PHOTO/Emmanuel Dunand (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)

MICHIGAN, USA — Macy's stores across Michigan will be holding hiring events on Thursday, July 15 to recruit nearly 600 new employees. Both full-time and part-time positions will be available.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online in advance of the event. While most of the interview process for Macy's takes place online, walk-in applicants are welcome at the hiring event for an on-the-spot interview.

A majority of the available positions are for customer sales, customer experience, merchandise and operations.

The hiring event will be held July 15 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

For more information on Macy's, click here. To apply, click here.

