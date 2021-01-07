Macy's looking to hire nearly 600 employees in Michigan

The hiring event will be held on July 15 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

MICHIGAN, USA — Macy's stores across Michigan will be holding hiring events on Thursday, July 15 to recruit nearly 600 new employees. Both full-time and part-time positions will be available.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online in advance of the event. While most of the interview process for Macy's takes place online, walk-in applicants are welcome at the hiring event for an on-the-spot interview.

A majority of the available positions are for customer sales, customer experience, merchandise and operations.

The hiring event will be held July 15 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

For more information on Macy's, click here. To apply, click here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.