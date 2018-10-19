GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The demand for all natural, chemical free products is growing. In today's Made In Michigan we introduce you to three women who are taking honeybees to a whole new level.

Inside this lovely home on a quiet street in Zeeland, a growing business is buzzing. One passion, three hearts. Meet the dear friends behind the Sister Bees. "Kelly is very visionary, she sees long term," said fellow "Sister Bee" Kimberley Ambrose. "Amber is a very on task, great with the computer," she said. "And I do product development."

Together they launched a line of all natural beauty products made with beeswax. "Finding out the benefits of beeswax for your skin made it a super great discovery to realize that it was great for your skin, it has antibacterial properties and is antiviral," said Amber Boerema.

The product line of Lip balm, Bee Butter, Beard Butter and Paw Putty just received a major boost. "We won the momentum award. It's $50,000 to help us move forward," said Kelly Bonnema.

"It's amazing how supportive West Michigan is of entrepreneurs. They want to cheer us on almost because we are from West Michigan."

The trio is heading into the busiest season of the year with lots of pop up shows and holiday markets to attend.

They are also in 35 retail locations across West Michigan, click here to see where.

