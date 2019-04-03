WALKER, Mich. — Sunday marked an afternoon of illusions, entertainment and support for local veterans.

West Michigan Veterans Ranch Inc. hosted a fundraiser at Three Mile Project in Walker, Mich. titled “Escape Reality” and starring famous illusionists Gary and Janine Carson.

The Carson duo are currently on their 26th national fundraising tour with over 1,000 live performances. West Michigan Veterans Ranch was selected out of the non-profits in Michigan for a free, special performance. The veteran group sold tickets to community members, and collected all of the proceeds to better help veterans adjust after duty.

“We write that blank check to go over and do what we need to do to protect the freedoms that we have here in America and coming home, we do kind of feel alone,” Johnathan Tribley said, Veteran and marketing and advertising director for West Michigan Veterans Ranch Inc.

Approximately 160 community members attended the family-friendly show. General admission tickets were sold at $20, while veteran and family tickets were sold at $18.

West Michigan Veterans Ranch Co-Founder Dean Decanter said the organization’s mission is to help veterans facing PTSD, TBI and other concerns.

“We want to try and help encourage, not discourage what’s going on in our veterans’ society now-a-days,” Decanter said.

The group’s leader added that there are, “a lot” of issues surrounding the veteran community, but they are often silent. He said he hopes that more events can be done to raise money and support for those who serve and are retired.

“We do tons of events and this is open fundraiser we’d like to see every year,” Decanter said.

