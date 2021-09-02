Man, 3-year-old son found dead in Lowell home

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating their deaths as an apparent murder-suicide.

LOWELL CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Lowell.

Police were doing a welfare check at a home in the 11000 block of Barnsley Road SE Wednesday when they found the bodies of 32-year-old Derek Thebo and his 3-year-old son Dylan Thebo.

After an autopsy, the Kent County Medical Examiner's Office found both deaths were due to gunshot wounds.

The young boy's death was ruled a homicide, while the medical examiner ruled Derek Thebo's death a suicide.

While the investigation continues, authorities said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division at (616) 632-6125.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you can call the 24-7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 for help.

