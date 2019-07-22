BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man from Washington, Michigan, accidentally shot his friend while breaking down a gun Sunday night.

The shooting occurred at Musson Road south of M-46 just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday. An investigation found that a 48-year-old man was breaking down a handgun and accidentally discharged the firearm. The bullet struck a friend, identified as a 46-year-old male, who was sitting nearby.

The bullet entered the victim's right leg and passed through and into his left leg. The victim was transported to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect discharged the firearm was arrested for careless, reckless or negligent use of a firearm and lodged in the Montcalm County Jail. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.

