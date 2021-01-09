Man accused of brandishing gun at Grandville business arraigned

The man who police said pulled out a gun at a Grandville business this week is now facing drug, gun and child abuse charges.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man is now facing a slew of charges after police say he pulled out a gun at a business this week.

Tuesday afternoon, Grandville Police were sent to the 3100 block of 44th St SW around 1:30 p.m. on reports of a disorderly man brandishing a firearm.

The man left the scene, and police were able to get a description of the car.

Police tried to pull him over, but he initially refused.

Police say a woman and her 7-year-old daughter were in the car at the time.

Authorities eventually took 23-year-old James Albert Patrick Jr. in custody near Franklin Street and Grandville Avenue in Grand Rapids.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office has filed these charges against him:

Controlled substance – possession of methamphetamine (10 year felony)

Weapons – carry concealed (5 year felony)

Weapons – firearms – possession by felon (5 year felony)

Police officer – fleeing – third degree (5 year felony)

Assault with a dangerous weapon (4 year felony)

Weapons Felony Firearm (2 year felony)

Child Abuse – 4 th degree (1 year misdemeanor)

Weapons – firearm – brandishing in public (90 day misdemeanor)

If you have any additional information about the incident, you can call Silent Observer or the Grandville Police Department tip-line 616-538-6110, option 2.

