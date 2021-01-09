x
Man accused of brandishing gun at Grandville business arraigned

The man who police said pulled out a gun at a Grandville business this week is now facing drug, gun and child abuse charges.
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man is now facing a slew of charges after police say he pulled out a gun at a business this week. 

Tuesday afternoon, Grandville Police were sent to the 3100 block of 44th St SW around 1:30 p.m. on reports of a disorderly man brandishing a firearm. 

The man left the scene, and police were able to get a description of the car. 

Police tried to pull him over, but he initially refused. 

Police say a woman and her 7-year-old daughter were in the car at the time.

Authorities eventually took 23-year-old James Albert Patrick Jr. in custody near Franklin Street and Grandville Avenue in Grand Rapids. 

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office has filed these charges against him: 

  • Controlled substance – possession of methamphetamine (10 year felony)
  • Weapons – carry concealed (5 year felony)  
  • Weapons – firearms – possession by felon (5 year felony) 
  • Police officer – fleeing – third degree (5 year felony) 
  • Assault with a dangerous weapon (4 year felony) 
  • Weapons Felony Firearm (2 year felony) 
  • Child Abuse – 4 th degree (1 year misdemeanor) 
  • Weapons – firearm – brandishing in public (90 day misdemeanor) 

If you have any additional information about the incident, you can call Silent Observer or the Grandville Police Department tip-line 616-538-6110, option 2.

