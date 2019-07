MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. - A man and his dog were hit by two separate vehicles in Mecosta County just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, a 52-year-old man was walking his dog on southbound US-131 near 19 Mile Road when the dog was struck by a vehicle. Police said the man and his dog were trying to get to Kalamazoo.

As the man entered the roadway to help his dog, he was hit by a passing vehicle's mirror and received non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

