BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A man was arrested after robbing a Benton Harbor Subway restaurant at gunpoint Tuesday night.

According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Subway restaurant located at 667 W. Main St.

The suspect, a 21-year-old Benton Harbor man, was located quickly because officers were in the area at the time of the robbery. Police said a pistol and money taken from the register was located.

The suspect's name is being withheld pending arraignment. The restaurant is operating on regular hours today.

Anyone with information should contact the tip line at 269-927-0293, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867 or via the BHDPS app.

