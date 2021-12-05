Man arrested for exposing, touching himself in front of woman, 11-year-old daughter in Van Buren Co.

Police say the man was looking in the direction of the 11-year-old girl before being caught and verbally confronted by her mother. He later confessed.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arrested on charges of Aggravated Indecent Exposure and Accosting a Minor for Immoral Purposes for his actions in front of a mother and her young daughter on Sunday, the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says.

Around 12:23 p.m., Deputies responded to a laundromat in the 66000 block of 95th Avenue in the Sister Lakes Area of Keeler Township. When they arrived, a manager showed the officers security camera footage of the incident.

Police say the video clearly shows a man exposing his genitalia and touching himself while looking in the direction of the 11-year-old girl before being caught and verbally confronted by her mother, a 46-year-old woman from Keeler Township.

Deputies were able to see the license plate of the suspect's vehicle in the footage. Police searched the number, and found the driver's license photo of the owner of the car, a 60-year-old man from the Sister Lakes Area. Police said it appeared to be the same man as the suspect.

Officers went to the suspect's residence, where he confessed. The man is now lodged at Van Buren County Jail pending arraignment.

Police later discovered the same man pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of Disorderly Person and Obscene Conduct in Berrien County.

