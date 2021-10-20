Man arrested for multiple felony warrants after long standoff in Grand Haven

The Spring Lake man was wanted on felony warrants in Muskegon County and Grand Haven, and was known to carry weapons. Officers say he may have been armed.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A 34-year-old Spring Lake man was arrested Wednesday evening for multiple felony warrants, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.

The resident of a house in the 1400 block of Colfax confirmed to police that the man was inside their home around 4:43 p.m.

The man refused to exit when ordered, even when police spoke to him through a PA system.

He was wanted on felony warrants in Muskegon County and Grand Haven, and was known to carry weapons. Officers say he may have been armed.

The resident and other area homes were evacuated for their safety. The site was closed for nearly an hour and a half.

The Public Safety's K-9 Unit entered the house and the man was taken into custody at 6:15 p.m. without incident. Police say there were no injuries.

